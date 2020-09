Unmasked: NFL fines coaches, teams for failure to cover faces Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

NFL coaches thumbed their collective — and exposed — noses at the NFL’s mask mandate in Week 2. The league responded with hefty fines. NFL coaches thumbed their collective — and exposed — noses at the NFL’s mask mandate in Week 2. The league responded with hefty fines. 👓 View full article