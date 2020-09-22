You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Rule breakers put public at risk'



The Scottish Government's National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch says the players in the Scottish Premiership who have broken coronavirus rules have risked the health of the public, and.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:29 Published on August 11, 2020

Tweets about this Torivo RT @ChuckDalldorf: Covid-19: Scottish Premiership continues, but fans return delayed again via @BBCNews https://t.co/9RIoFZwBsJ #Scotland… 5 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on Naija Reports Covid-19: Scottish Premiership continues, but fans return delayed again https://t.co/i2l9D4OCCT https://t.co/ymibKTNJXJ 6 minutes ago Chuck Dalldorf Covid-19: Scottish Premiership continues, but fans return delayed again via @BBCNews https://t.co/9RIoFZwBsJ… https://t.co/Ogjo5HLhTd 6 minutes ago Sokkaa_RSS Covid-19: Scottish Premiership continues, but fans return delayed again https://t.co/6HKYzVfMln https://t.co/OV8n6Wlfky 15 minutes ago Andy Nelson https://t.co/y406HnF2i2 News Covid-19: Scottish Premiership continues, but fans return delayed again… https://t.co/6iwc3fVDms 20 minutes ago scotnews_edits Covid-19: Scottish Premiership continues, but fans return delayed again - BBC Sport https://t.co/uUSiyeDVwM https://t.co/UJgemk3gXI 22 minutes ago Pitchy Covid-19: Scottish Premiership continues, but fans return delayed agai... 23 minutes ago