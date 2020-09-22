|
|
|
Covid-19: Scottish Premiership continues, but fans return delayed again
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
The Scottish Premiership season will continue, but the phased return of fans from 5 October is now "unlikely", says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
'Rule breakers put public at risk'
The Scottish Government's National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch says the players in the Scottish Premiership who have broken coronavirus rules have risked the health of the public, and..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:29Published
Tweets about this
|