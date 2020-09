Frorida Man in Virginia RT @caymiendavis: Derek Carr when Jon Gruden calls a deep passing play https://t.co/OH9vr69mPd 10 hours ago Madden League Derek Carr when Gruden calls a play for a tight end https://t.co/k1S4YcsCr8 12 hours ago Ricky FU RT @AlexGelhar: Aside from a few calls, Jon Gruden and Derek Carr are basically doing whatever they want to this… https://t.co/2oW4RxCvPb 12 hours ago Alex Gelhar Aside from a few calls, Jon Gruden and Derek Carr are basically doing whatever they want to this Saints defense rig… https://t.co/qGhPlnAvlz 12 hours ago Cay Derek Carr when Jon Gruden calls a deep passing play https://t.co/OH9vr69mPd 13 hours ago Born W.out A Heart💔 RT @LeviDamien: Jon Gruden said he's "Still trying to figure out how Cindy Gruden (his wife) came up" in Derek Carr's line calls. #Raiders 20 hours ago RAIDERS 2-0 BAYBEEE RT @LeviDamien: Derek Carr on Jon Gruden supposedly not wanting his wife's named in Carr's line calls. "If y'all believe coach Gruden doesn… 4 days ago