Shannon Sharpe: LeBron James should have more than 4 MVP awards | UNDISPUTED Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James has admitted he was "pissed off" about only receiving 16 votes for MVP this season. With 4 career MVP awards, he's still 1 behind Michael Jordan's total of 5. Shannon Sharpe explains to Skip Bayless that while he's not knocking Michael Jordan, LeBron definitely deserves more MVP awards that he's received thus far.


