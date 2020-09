You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Does Alli have a Spurs future under Mourinho?



Dele Alli's lack of consistency has left Jose Mourinho questioning the midfielder's Tottenham future, Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith told The Football Show. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:58 Published 6 days ago Spurs boss Jose Mourinho found it easy to 'fall in love' with his Tottenham Hotspur squad



Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho admitted he found it easy to "fall in love" with his squad as he opened up ahead of new Amazon Original series 'All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:44 Published on August 26, 2020

Related news from verified sources Jose Mourinho confirms Dele Alli WILL play against Leyton Orient – but could it be his last game before PSG move? Jose Mourinho has confirmed Dele Alli will play on Tuesday away to Leyton Orient after being left out the Tottenham squad to face Southampton. However, the...

talkSPORT 1 week ago





Tweets about this