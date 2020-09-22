Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Luis Suarez made cheeky offer by talkSPORT host to join Aston Villa as former Liverpool striker looks set to leave Barcelona

talkSPORT Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool fans would welcome Luis Suarez back with open arms and can’t understand why more clubs aren’t trying to sign him. Suarez has been ostracised by Barcelona and told by Ronald Koeman that he is no longer part of his plans. There 33-year-old was set to join Juventus but the move collapsed […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Suarez cuts Barca contract, agrees Atletico terms - reports

Suarez cuts Barca contract, agrees Atletico terms - reports 02:02

 Suarez reportedly cuts Barcelona contract

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Suarez visits Messi's home [Video]

Suarez visits Messi's home

Gary Cotterill reports from Barcelona as Luis Suarez visits Lionel Messi at home with the player's future at Barcelona still in doubt.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:08Published
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Ismaila Sarr, Luis Suarez and Danny Welbeck are the latest players to be onthe move according to media reports, we take a look at the latest footballgossip.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Juventus chase Suarez [Video]

Juventus chase Suarez

Serie A champions Juventus are interested in signing Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, according to Sky in Italy.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this

top_predictor

Toppredictor Gaming Luis Suarez made cheeky offer by talkSPORT host to join Aston Villa as former Liverpool striker looks set to leave… https://t.co/g6Oux8txYA 1 minute ago

SPORTSCIRCUSINT

SPORTS CIRCUS INT. Luis Suarez made cheeky offer by talkSPORT host to join Aston Villa as former Liverpool striker looks set to leave… https://t.co/LOSsL7Yh3h 2 minutes ago

TrueTRANFERS

TRUE Transfers👑⚽️ 🔥BRACE YOURSELVES🔥 Luis Suarez made cheeky offer by talkSPORT host to join Aston Villa as former Liverpool striker… https://t.co/f7ukyOpYA0 4 minutes ago