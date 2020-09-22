|
Luis Suarez made cheeky offer by talkSPORT host to join Aston Villa as former Liverpool striker looks set to leave Barcelona
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool fans would welcome Luis Suarez back with open arms and can’t understand why more clubs aren’t trying to sign him. Suarez has been ostracised by Barcelona and told by Ronald Koeman that he is no longer part of his plans. There 33-year-old was set to join Juventus but the move collapsed […]
|
|
|
|
