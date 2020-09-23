Global  
 

Sogard's RBI double sends Brewers past Reds 3-2

FOX Sports Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Tyrone Taylor homered, Eric Sogard doubled home the go-ahead run and Milwaukee rallied to beat the Reds 3-2
