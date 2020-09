Wife Christine helps Frank Lampard sort off-field player issues Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, 42, has proved to be a fine manager for the Blues. However, his wife Christine has a role to play in this success. On a recent podcast, Lampard revealed that he often seeks advice from Christine, 41, on how to deal with some of the off-field issues related to his players.



"I usually bounce a lot of...

