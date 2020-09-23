Toyota Urban Cruiser launched, starts at Rs 8.40L

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Urban Cruiser is the second byproduct of the Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor Corporation joint venture, and is essentially a rebadged Vitara Brezza. Urban Cruiser will be available in three trims: Mid, High, and Premium. The Urban Cruiser's name has been derived from the iconic Land Cruiser.
The Motorrad crew is leaping into the rough and tumble American cruiser segment with a unique Bavarian take in the 2021 BMW R 18 ($22,265 as tested). Built in Berlin, Germany, the R 18 caters to traditional cruiser riders with a refined pallet…Find out more:...