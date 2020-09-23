Global  
 

Toyota Urban Cruiser launched, starts at Rs 8.40L

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Urban Cruiser is the second byproduct of the Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor Corporation joint venture, and is essentially a rebadged Vitara Brezza. Urban Cruiser will be available in three trims: Mid, High, and Premium. The Urban Cruiser's name has been derived from the iconic Land Cruiser.
Toyota to unveil Urban Cruiser on September 23

 The Urban Cruiser will be Toyota’s first shot at the B-segment SUV, where it would compete against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Somet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara...
IndiaTimes

Toyota Urban Cruiser compact SUV to be launched on September 23 – Check specs, pre-booking offers and more

 The Urban Cruiser will come with K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder Petrol Engine.
Zee News


