Goals, Goals, Goals - Premier League Roundup: Gameweek Two
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () What a great weekend of Premier League football. This game week saw an incredible 39 goals scored across all 10 games, with two 5-2 victories for Tottenham and Everton, both of which kicked off their campaigns against each other in game week 1. There was some stand out players along the way too – with […]
A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get off the mark with awin, but there was no such luck for Manchester United, who were stunned...