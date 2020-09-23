Goals, Goals, Goals - Premier League Roundup: Gameweek Two Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

What a great weekend of Premier League football. This game week saw an incredible 39 goals scored across all 10 games, with two 5-2 victories for Tottenham and Everton, both of which kicked off their campaigns against each other in game week 1. There was some stand out players along the way too – with […] 👓 View full article

