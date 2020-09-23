IPL 2020: Andre Russell's power shot smashes camera during training. Watch video Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Kolkata Knight Riders will finally be playing their first match in the *IPL 2020* tournament and they will be looking at one of their star batsmen - Andre Russell - to deliver on this big day. Without a doubt KKR, will be aiming to see him perform and Russell seems to be raring to hit the ball beyond the stadium if this video is... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ahead of Game 7, do Rockets regret trading Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook?



SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina previews Game 7 of the series between the Rockets and Thunder and discusses how last year's trade involving Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul is affecting it. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:23 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

