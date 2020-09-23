Global  
 

IPL 2020: Andre Russell's power shot smashes camera during training. Watch video

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Kolkata Knight Riders will finally be playing their first match in the *IPL 2020* tournament and they will be looking at one of their star batsmen - Andre Russell - to deliver on this big day. Without a doubt KKR, will be aiming to see him perform and Russell seems to be raring to hit the ball beyond the stadium if this video is...
