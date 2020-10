IPL 2020: Makes no sense to me! Gautam Gambhir slams MS Dhoni's decision to bat at No. 7 Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes MS Dhoni should have batted at the top of the order during Chennai Super Kings' 16-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash.



Chasing 217 for the highest total chased in IPL history, Dhoni on Tuesday came to the middle in the 14th over when CSK...

