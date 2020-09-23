IPL 2020: Record 33 sixes hit in Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals clash in Sharjah

Global  
 

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
A total of 33 sixes were hit during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals which the Steve Smith-led side won at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

This was the same number of sixes hit during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018. On...
 Rajasthan Royals began their IPL 2020 campaign in style by scripting a comfortable 16-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Tuesday.

