IPL 2020: Have worked hard on fitness, power hitting, says Sanju Samson Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Sanju Samson said that he has worked hard on his power-hitting in recent months. Samson played a starring role in Rajasthan Royals' 16-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, smashing 74 off 32 balls as RR scored a mammoth 216/7.



"My game plan is stand and deliver. If it's in the arc I go for it, and it's very important...

