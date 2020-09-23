IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia should have been Man of the Match against CSK, says Sanju Samson Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson said that spinner Rahul Tewatia should have been the Man of the Match in the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).



His remark came after the team's 16-run win over CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.



Samson was awarded Man of the Match... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources IPL 2020: RR win high-scoring duel against CSK Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia star for Royals, while Faf du Plessis' knock goes in vain.

Khaleej Times 12 hours ago





Tweets about this

