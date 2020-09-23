|
IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia should have been Man of the Match against CSK, says Sanju Samson
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson said that spinner Rahul Tewatia should have been the Man of the Match in the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
His remark came after the team's 16-run win over CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Samson was awarded Man of the Match...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this