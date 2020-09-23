Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia should have been Man of the Match against CSK, says Sanju Samson

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson said that spinner Rahul Tewatia should have been the Man of the Match in the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

His remark came after the team's 16-run win over CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Samson was awarded Man of the Match...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020: RR win high-scoring duel against CSK

 Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia star for Royals, while Faf du Plessis' knock goes in vain.
Khaleej Times


Tweets about this