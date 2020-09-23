Global  
 

West Ham transfer EXCLUSIVE: Hammers co-owner David Sullivan confirms multiple bids for multiple players but cannot guarantee further summer signings

talkSPORT Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
West Ham may NOT make any more signings this summer, talkSPORT has been told by the club’s co-owner. David Sullivan joined White and Jordan on Wednesday morning to issue a Hammers transfer update, confirming that, while multiple bids have been submitted for transfer targets, there is no guarantee these players will actually move to the […]
News video: West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19

West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19 01:09

 West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were atLondon Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round...

