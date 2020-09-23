Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pete Prisco's NFL Week 3 odds, picks: Packers over Saints on road, Cowboys cover vs. Seahawks in wild game

CBS Sports Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 3, including why the Chiefs will win in Baltimore
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: NFL Picks Week 3: NFC West

NFL Picks Week 3: NFC West 05:04

 CBS San Francisco sports anchor Dennis O’Donnell looks at NFL Week 3 matchups in the NFC West, with the San Francisco 49ers staying in New York to face the Giants and the undefeated Los Angeles Rams meeting the undefeated Buffalo Bills. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TJ Houshmandzadeh: Aaron Rodgers has a lot more to lose in Week 3 than Carson Wentz | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

TJ Houshmandzadeh: Aaron Rodgers has a lot more to lose in Week 3 than Carson Wentz | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to decide which veteran quarterback has more to lose in Week 3, Green Bay Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers, or the New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:14Published
Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd's picks for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL Season | THE HERD [Video]

Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd's picks for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL Season | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd makes his five best pro football picks for this week's action in the NFL.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:19Published
Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: 'The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: 'The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd analyzes the Dallas Cowboys' offense ahead of their Week 3 match-up against the Seattle Seahawks on The Herd. Cowherd says that the Cowboys either score too early in the game, or cannot..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:32Published

Tweets about this