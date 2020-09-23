Pete Prisco's NFL Week 3 odds, picks: Packers over Saints on road, Cowboys cover vs. Seahawks in wild game

CBS San Francisco sports anchor Dennis O’Donnell looks at NFL Week 3 matchups in the NFC West, with the San Francisco 49ers staying in New York to face the Giants and the undefeated Los Angeles Rams meeting the undefeated Buffalo Bills. Katie Johnston reports.
Colin Cowherd analyzes the Dallas Cowboys' offense ahead of their Week 3 match-up against the Seattle Seahawks on The Herd. Cowherd says that the Cowboys either score too early in the game, or cannot..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:32Published