WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal, one half of legendary tag team Legion of Doom, dies aged 60

talkSPORT Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Former WWE superstar Road Warrior Animal has died aged 60. The WWE Hall of Famer was one half of legendary tag team The Legion of Doom during the 1980s and 90s. Road Warrior Animal, real name Joe Laurinaitis, had two spells with Vince McMahon’s company between 1990 and 1999. WWE said: “WWE is saddened to […]
