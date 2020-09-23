Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leyton Orient thank Tottenham fans who help O’s club shop surpass £20,000 in sales after Carabao Cup third round clash is called off

talkSPORT Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Tottenham fans have shown their class by purchasing over £20,000 worth of product from Leyton Orient’s club shop. The O’s look set to suffer financially after numerous positive coronavirus tests among their staff and players saw Tuesday’s televised Carabao Cup third round clash against Spurs called off. Rules state that if a club fail to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19

West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19 01:09

 West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were atLondon Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Orient’s high-profile cup clash with Spurs called off after coronavirus tests [Video]

Orient’s high-profile cup clash with Spurs called off after coronavirus tests

Leyton Orient’s Carabao Cup tie with Tottenham has been called off after anumber of players at the Sky Bet League Two club tested positive forcoronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
'Orient vs Spurs has to be played' [Video]

'Orient vs Spurs has to be played'

Leyton Orient owner Nigel Travis says the club should not be penalised for testing players and then potentially being forced to forfeit the Carabao Cup game against Tottenham after a number return..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:53Published
Club World Cup postponed, Infantino speaks on racism and Swiss investigation [Video]

Club World Cup postponed, Infantino speaks on racism and Swiss investigation

FIFA's showpiece club competition, the Club World Cup, will not take place in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Tottenham Carabao Cup clash in doubt as Leyton Orient players test positive for coronavirus

 Tottenham’s Carabao Cup clash against Leyton Orient has been thrown into doubt after the League Two club announced numerous players have tested positive for...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.londonDaily Star

Leyton Orient v Tottenham off: Spurs could get EFL Cup bye after hosts´ coronavirus positives

 Tottenham could be given a bye to the EFL Cup fourth round after opponents Leyton Orient announced a spate of positive coronavirus tests, leading to...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this