NFL great Gale Sayers, whose story of friendship and race told in movie 'Brian's Song', dies at 77 Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Hall of Famer Gale Sayers, who made his mark as one of the NFL's best all-purpose running backs and was later celebrated for his enduring friendship with a Chicago Bears teammate with cancer, has died. He was 77. 👓 View full article

