Man City vs Leicester – odds and tips: Get City at 4/1 to win against the Foxes in Premier League clash

talkSPORT Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Man City are back in action against Leicester on Saturday and we have a huge boost for this Premier League clash. Punters can get City to win at a sensational 4/1 in their first home game of the season at the Etihad. City saw off Wolves 3-1 in a difficult opening league game for the […]
News video: Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola 00:39

 Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus struck in theirPremier League opener on Monday.

