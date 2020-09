Jermell Charlo leans on motivation from sibling rivalry with brother Jermall in path to top at 154 pounds Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Being the younger brother by one minute has fueled Jermell to push himself to his limits 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Employee Benefits Jermell Charlo leans on #motivation from sibling rivalry with brother Jermall in path to top at 154 pounds… https://t.co/5B4q3JHXEt 3 days ago Brian Campbell RT @BCampbellCBS: #CharloDoubleheader: Sibling rivalry a huge source of motivation for 154-pound titleholder Jermell Charlo ahead of Satur… 3 days ago Brian Campbell #CharloDoubleheader: Sibling rivalry a huge source of motivation for 154-pound titleholder Jermell Charlo ahead of… https://t.co/oMGlfEEGcc 4 days ago Jesus Aldana Jermell Charlo leans on motivation from sibling rivalry with brother Jermall in path to top at 154 pounds https://t.co/eC32TodBZK 4 days ago