Chris Broussard: Props to the Nuggets, but LeBron & AD didn’t take care of business in GM 3 | UNDISPUTED

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chris Broussard breaks down what the Heat would need to do to upset Lakers, predicts LA to win in 5 | UNDISPUTED



Chris Broussard joins the show to break down what the Miami Heat would need to do to upset LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard believes the Lakers would need to get in their own way and beat.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:51 Published 1 day ago Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers making the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED



The Los Angeles Lakers handled business and closed out their series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday to advance to the Finals for the first time since 2010. LeBron James made sure the series.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:59 Published 3 days ago Chris Broussard reacts to Lakers heading to NBA Finals after series win, LeBron's mindset | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Chris Broussard joins the show & reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers advancing to the NBA Finals after their conference finals series win against the Denver Nuggets. Broussard thinks LeBron James was.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:46 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this