Neymar surprises Richarlison with Everton award Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Neymar made a surprise appearance on Everton's social media channels on Wednesday as he presented his Brazil team-mate Richarlison with an award. Richarlison was belatedly named Everton's Player of the Season for the 2019-20 campaign, which was heavily disrupted due to coronavirus . The 23-year-old – who joined Everton from Watford in 2018-19 – scored 15 goals

