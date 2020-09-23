Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers has played unbelievable, his downplay has been greatly exaggerated | UNDISPUTED Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

For the second straight week, Pro Football Reference named Aaron Rodgers the quarterback of the week. According to PFF, Rodgers had perfectly placed passes on 27.7% of his attempts over the past two weeks combined, which is significantly better than the next-closest quarterback. Rodgers is also averaging more than 300 yards a game. The last time he did that was 2011 when he won the MVP. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Green Bay Packers' quarterback.


