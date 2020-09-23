Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers has played unbelievable, his downplay has been greatly exaggerated | UNDISPUTED

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers has played unbelievable, his downplay has been greatly exaggerated | UNDISPUTEDFor the second straight week, Pro Football Reference named Aaron Rodgers the quarterback of the week. According to PFF, Rodgers had perfectly placed passes on 27.7% of his attempts over the past two weeks combined, which is significantly better than the next-closest quarterback. Rodgers is also averaging more than 300 yards a game. The last time he did that was 2011 when he won the MVP. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Green Bay Packers' quarterback.
 For the second straight week, Pro Football Reference named Aaron Rodgers the quarterback of the week. According to PFF, Rodgers had perfectly placed passes on 27.7% of his attempts over the past two weeks combined, which is significantly better than the next-closest quarterback. Rodgers is also...

