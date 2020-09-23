Ansu Fati takes Barcelona´s number 22 shirt and has buy-out clause raised to €400m Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Ansu Fati has officially become a member of Barcelona’s first-team squad following a brilliant breakthrough campaign, with his buy-out clause raised to €400million. The winger will wear the number 22, which had been left vacant following Arturo Vidal’s departure to Inter. He had previously been given the number 31 shirt, but did not officially count as […] 👓 View full article

