Jordan Pickford makes two howlers as Everton beat Fleetwood in Carabao Cup and Kai Havertz nets Chelsea hat-trick
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Jordan Pickford gifted Fleetwood Town two goals in Everton’s Carabao Cup third round clash as his performance again came into question. It was a fairly routine win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side but the 5-2 scoreline did not tell the whole story. Goalkeeper Pickford will take the headlines for two howlers that let Joey Barton’s side […]
