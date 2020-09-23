NASCAR Race Hub crew discuss Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace | NASCAR RACE HUB
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () The Race Hub crew cover everything you need to know about Michael Jordan teaming up with Denny Hamlin after they've announced the start of their own single-car Cup Series team, with Bubba Wallace set to be the driver in 2021.
