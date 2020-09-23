Global  
 

NASCAR Race Hub crew discuss Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace | NASCAR RACE HUB

FOX Sports Wednesday, 23 September 2020
The Race Hub crew cover everything you need to know about Michael Jordan teaming up with Denny Hamlin after they've announced the start of their own single-car Cup Series team, with Bubba Wallace set to be the driver in 2021.
News video: Michael Jordan to Form New NASCAR Team With Bubba Wallace as Driver

Michael Jordan to Form New NASCAR Team With Bubba Wallace as Driver 01:09

 Michael Jordan is officially coming to NASCAR. The NBA superstar is forming his own single car team with current driver Denny Hamlin.

Michael Jordan dubs Bubba Wallace the first driver of his new NASCAR team [Video]

Michael Jordan dubs Bubba Wallace the first driver of his new NASCAR team

Michelle Martinelli breaks down the news that NBA legend Michael Jordan has created a new NASCAR team and the reasons why he chose Bubba Wallace to be its first driver.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:09Published
Franklin teen gears up to join NASCAR team [Video]

Franklin teen gears up to join NASCAR team

One Franklin teen is gearing up to be a big name on the race track. You might want to keep your eye out for this one!

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:06Published
10 Things Bubba Wallace Can't Live Without [Video]

10 Things Bubba Wallace Can't Live Without

There are a few things NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace can't live without when he hits the road. From his Nintendo Switch and iPad Pro to Carmex and his camera, these are Bubba Wallace's travel essentials...

Credit: GQ     Duration: 11:26Published

Michael Jordan joins Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace to form new NASCAR team
Chicago S-T

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin starting NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as driver

 Denny Hamlin is starting his own race car team in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace as the driver.
CBC.ca

Nascar: Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin form Cup Series team with Bubba Wallace as driver

 Basketball legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin form a single-car Nascar Cup Series team, with Bubba Wallace as its driver.
BBC Sport


