Tweed ready for return
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
William Haggas is hoping for the best when he saddles Harris Tweed against Aidan O'Brien's St Nicholas Abbey in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester today.
St Nicholas Abbey has been a disappointment since winning the Racing Post Trophy in 2009, while Harris Tweed has thrived during that time.
Haggas said: "He did very well last year and he's ready to go. The ground won`t make any difference to him."
*Powers prefers it soft*
Michael Bell's Ormonde Stakes contender is Allied Powers, who returned this season with a fourth-placed finish in the John Porter behind Indian Days.
Bell said: "We know he likes the track. He does handle quicker ground these days but I'd love to see him in a mile-and-a-half race on soft ground.
"Hopefully we'll get some rain soon. We're heading to Chantilly after this for the race he won last year."
