Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tweed ready for return

teletext Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
William Haggas is hoping for the best when he saddles Harris Tweed against Aidan O'Brien's St Nicholas Abbey in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester today.

St Nicholas Abbey has been a disappointment since winning the Racing Post Trophy in 2009, while Harris Tweed has thrived during that time.

Haggas said: "He did very well last year and he's ready to go. The ground won`t make any difference to him."

*Powers prefers it soft*

Michael Bell's Ormonde Stakes contender is Allied Powers, who returned this season with a fourth-placed finish in the John Porter behind Indian Days.

Bell said: "We know he likes the track. He does handle quicker ground these days but I'd love to see him in a mile-and-a-half race on soft ground.

"Hopefully we'll get some rain soon. We're heading to Chantilly after this for the race he won last year."

*RACING TELEGRAPH*

WINNERS galore!
Direct from Newmarket the Headquarters of British Racing, professional gambler marks your card.

THE BIG DAY FRIDAY - REGULARS WARNED WEEKS AGO!
1st Bet 45Secs - STRONGEST EVER CHESTER COUP FRI!

Call 090 666 111 66 from 9pm Daily
For more info see C4 page 450
Calls £1.53/min. RT Newmarket CB8 7BT
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Port Authority Tunnel And Bridge Agent Candidates Return To Training With Focus On Emergency Rescues During A Pandemic [Video]

Port Authority Tunnel And Bridge Agent Candidates Return To Training With Focus On Emergency Rescues During A Pandemic

When the pandemic hit, Port Authority tunnel and bridge agent candidates had to stop training, but they're back at it. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got an exclusive hands-on look at what it takes to be ready..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:47Published
Parent refuses to send kids back for in-person learning due to nearby homeless camp [Video]

Parent refuses to send kids back for in-person learning due to nearby homeless camp

As elementary students in Denver get ready to return to their classrooms, one parent says he is keeping his kids at home and it has nothing to do with COVID-19.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:20Published
One family's decision to send their child back to school [Video]

One family's decision to send their child back to school

One South Florida mother says her daughter is ready to return to the classroom.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this