Hundreds Of People March Through Pittsburgh Following Breonna Taylor Decision



Hundreds of protesters marched through Pittsburgh after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:33 Published 2 minutes ago

Breonna Taylor case outcome sparks protests in Chicago



A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor on September 23. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:48 Published 3 minutes ago