Blue Bird Faithful RT @BNightengale: Hello NL Cy Young Award, it’s Cincinnati #Reds ace Trevor Bauer. Pitching on short rest, he vaults ahead of the NL pack,… 6 minutes ago

VCSSports Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer on his Cy Young case: 'I don't see how you can see it any other way' https://t.co/udvLlJvJlU 8 minutes ago

Times of News Europe Cincinnati Reds’ Trevor Bauer on his Cy Young case: ‘I don’t see how you can see it any other way’ https://t.co/reflfwBPs4 11 minutes ago

RedsFanMan RT @AdamMcCalvy: In addition to losing this game to Trevor Bauer and the Reds, the Brewers also dropped the season series to Cincinnati, 6-… 20 minutes ago

marty ford pieratt RT @Enquirer: Trevor Bauer goes eight innings and allowed one run on three days rest to lift Reds to biggest win of the year. https://t.co… 27 minutes ago

Jeremy Jackson RT @ChadBrendel: Trevor Bauer is going to be the first Cy Young in Cincinnati Reds history. Letting him get away this offseason is simply n… 33 minutes ago

XU-XHI @John_Fanta Trevor Bauer, Sean Casey, Shin Soo Choo, Brandon Phillips, & Danny Graves.....Oh yes, snd the Cincinnati Reds say thank you! 37 minutes ago