Braves Beat Marlins Again 9-4, But Fried Hurt In 1st Inning Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves cruised to their third straight win over the Miami Marlins, 9-4 Wednesday night in a game overshadowed by Max Fried's early departure with an ankle injury. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this