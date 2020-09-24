IPL 2020: It was a pretty rusty day, says KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () After Kolkata Knight Riders lost their opening IPL encounter against Mumbai Indians by 49 runs here on Wednesday, skipper Dinesh Karthik said that rustiness was the reason behind the defeat.
"I think we had areas to do well with bat and ball. I think it was a pretty rusty day to be honest, I don't want to get too analytical...
