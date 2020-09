MLS: LAFC make history in Whitecaps thrashing, Orlando continue fine form Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Los Angeles FC thrashed the Vancouver Whitecaps on the back of a record-breaking start, while Orlando City’s fine form continued. LAFC crushed the Whitecaps 6-0 at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday, thanks to five goals in the opening 33 minutes. The five goals scored in 32 minutes, 13 seconds was the fastest a team […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 1STOPSP0RT History! LAFC break record with four goals in first 14 minutes vs. Whitecaps https://t.co/rZiUlARg0o 2 hours ago