Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gale Sayers, Who Inspired TV Movie 'Brian's Song,' Dies At 77

NPR Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to sports journalist Kevin Blackistone about Gale Sayers' legacy. The former Chicago Bears running back, whose elusiveness bedeviled defenses, died Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Legend, Dies At 77

Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Legend, Dies At 77 00:43

 Legendary Bear Gale Sayers, one of the most electrifying running backs and kick returners in NFL history, has died at the age of 77. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chicago Bears Great Gale Sayers Dies [Video]

Chicago Bears Great Gale Sayers Dies

The NFL lost a legend Wednesday, both on and off the field. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports on the passing of Chicago Bears great Gale Sayers.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published
RIP Kansas Comet: Former KU star, NFL legend Gale Sayers passes away [Video]

RIP Kansas Comet: Former KU star, NFL legend Gale Sayers passes away

RIP Kansas Comet: Former KU star, NFL legend Gale Sayers passes away

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:13Published
Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Hall Of Fame Running Back, Dead At 77 [Video]

Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Hall Of Fame Running Back, Dead At 77

Gale Sayers will always be remembered as one of the most electrifying players in NFL history, after a legendary career with the Chicago Bears. He has died at age 77.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

NFL great Gale Sayers, whose story of friendship and race told in movie 'Brian's Song', dies at 77

 Hall of Famer Gale Sayers, who made his mark as one of the NFL's best all-purpose running backs and was later celebrated for his enduring friendship with a...
CBC.ca

Gale Sayers, Who Wowed NFL Fans And Inspired A Beloved Film, Dies At 77

 The story of the Black football star's friendship with a white teammate, Brian Piccolo, inspired the beloved TV movie Brian's Song.
NPR

Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Legend and Subject of ‘Brian’s Song,’ Dies at 77

Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Legend and Subject of ‘Brian’s Song,’ Dies at 77 Gale Sayers, a legendary halfback and return man best known for his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, as well as the subject of the 1971 biographical drama...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

wvsusant

wvsusan Gale Sayers, Who Wowed NFL Fans And Inspired A Beloved TV Movie, Dies At 77 : NPR https://t.co/Vuwyc7Z1jZ 1 hour ago

SchwartzMedia

Schwartz Media PR RT @NPR: Gale Sayers, a quick Chicago Bears running back whose elusiveness bedeviled defenses and delighted fans, has died at age 77. The… 1 hour ago

JenniferD8133

Jennifer Delmas New story on NPR: Gale Sayers, Who Wowed NFL Fans And Inspired A Beloved TV Movie, Dies At 77 https://t.co/H9P28ygFNq 1 hour ago

gunshe1

Gunshe Ramchandani New story on NPR: Gale Sayers, Who Wowed NFL Fans And Inspired A Beloved TV Movie, Dies At 77 News Headlines https://t.co/mWVDqaZ5t5 1 hour ago

myhotsales

My Hot Sales Gale Sayers, Who Wowed NFL Fans And Inspired A Beloved TV Movie, Dies At 77 https://t.co/GaM3Ztm7ok 1 hour ago

lopezgovlaw

Jorge Luis Lopez Esq #Breaking #News: Gale Sayers, Who Wowed NFL Fans And Inspired A Beloved TV Movie, Dies At 77 https://t.co/rUjE5v4mAA #NPR 2 hours ago

dicklibertyshow

Dick Liberty New story on NPR: Gale Sayers, Who Wowed NFL Fans And Inspired A Beloved TV Movie, Dies At 77 https://t.co/1MsVpeFFl0 2 hours ago

DylanMc50991216

Dylan Mcnally New story on NPR: Gale Sayers, Who Wowed NFL Fans And Inspired A Beloved TV Movie, Dies At 77 https://t.co/zIHKRtUL5i 2 hours ago