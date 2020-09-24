Global  
 

Edouard Mendy: Chelsea sign ‘influential and great’ goalkeeper lauded by Blues coach Lollichon and recommended by Petr Cech

talkSPORT Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Edouard Mendy has become Chelsea’s eighth signing of the summer, the Premier League club have announced. Mendy, 28, follows Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Xavier Mbuyamba, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz to Stamford Bridge, with Frank Lampard finally adding the goalkeeper he has sought all summer. It’s official! Edouard Mendy is a […]
 Chelsea are expected to announce their seventh summer signing in the next 24 hours with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy set to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

