Former Australian cricketer and commentator Dean Jones dies aged 59 following cardiac arrest in Mumbai

talkSPORT Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones has died, aged 59, following a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. Jones played 52 Test matches and 162 one day internationals for Australia over a career that spanned from 1981 to 1997 and helped his country win the Cricket World Cup in 1987. He also had brief spells with English sides […]
