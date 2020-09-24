Former Australian cricketer and commentator Dean Jones dies aged 59 following cardiac arrest in Mumbai
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Australian cricket legend Dean Jones has died, aged 59, following a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. Jones played 52 Test matches and 162 one day internationals for Australia over a career that spanned from 1981 to 1997 and helped his country win the Cricket World Cup in 1987. He also had brief spells with English sides […]
