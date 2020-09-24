Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Gordon to retire after Royals finale Sunday

FOX Sports Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Alex Gordon to retire after Royals finale SundayAlex Gordon, who has spent his entire 14-year major league career with the Royals, is calling it quits.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KMBC - Published
News video: Royals players glad to see Alex Gordon back

Royals players glad to see Alex Gordon back 02:25

 Royals players said it's great to see the return of Alex Gordon, who signed a new contract with the team during the off-season.

You Might Like


Tweets about this