Devil woman RT @Tom_Winter: NBC News: Court papers filed in Palm Beach County, FL indicate that prosecutors will not move forward with their case again… 7 seconds ago

Lizerenity RT @girlsreallyrule: Records show prosecutors in Palm Beach County, Florida are dropping their criminal case against New England Patriots o… 8 seconds ago

My Boston News RT @WCVB: Prostitution charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft dropped https://t.co/em86uMK0YY 28 seconds ago

AP NFL Florida prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after courts… https://t.co/bhvnOpD0N0 37 seconds ago

Karen Fouche RT @NBCInvestigates: Florida prosecutors are dropping charges of soliciting prostitution against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a… 1 minute ago

Dayra Beltre New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has charges dropped in Florida prostitution sting https://t.co/NTMz80EXpy via @USATODAY 1 minute ago

NBC12 WWBT Richmond Florida prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday https://t.co/BMaRZ1C2hN 1 minute ago