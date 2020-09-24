Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
Leeds plot record-breaking move for "immense talent" with only 6 PL apps
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Leeds plot record-breaking move for "immense talent" with only 6 PL apps
Thursday, 24 September 2020 (
9 minutes ago
)
Leeds United eye a record-breaking move for Levante midfielder Jose Campana.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Amazon
Donald Trump
Shooting of Breonna Taylor
Louisville, Kentucky
Amazon Alexa
Jamie Siminoff
New York City
Amazon Echo
Alexei Navalny
United States Senate
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Breonna Taylor
Belarus
Jobless Claims
Gigi Hadid
Joshua Wong Arrested
Celtics
WORTH WATCHING
The 'no matter what' stocks: advisor
GOP leaders split with Trump on peaceful transfer of power
Two officers shot during Kentucky protests
Cries of 'Breonna Taylor!' from coast to coast