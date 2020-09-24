Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Riga FC 0-1 Celtic: Mohamed Elyounoussi goal sends visitors into Europa League play-off round

BBC Sport Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Mohamed Elyounoussi's 89th-minute goal spares Celtic's blushes as they labour to victory against Riga FC to reach the play-off round of the Europa League.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tottenham forced to move goalposts ahead of Shkendija victory [Video]

Tottenham forced to move goalposts ahead of Shkendija victory

Jose Mourinho revealed how Tottenham were forced to move the goalposts aheadof their Europa League qualifying win over Shkendija. Spurs needed goals fromSon Heung-min and Harry Kane in the final 20..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Rebrov: We took our chances, Celtic didn't [Video]

Rebrov: We took our chances, Celtic didn't

Ferencvaros manager Sergei Rebrov praises his side's efficiency in front of goal after they beat Celtic in the Champions League second qualifying round at Parkhead.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published
Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit [Video]

Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit

Nuno Espirito Santo says nobody is blaming Raul Jimenez for missing a penaltyas Wolves’ first European quarter-final in 48 years ended in heartbreakagainst Sevilla. A season that started on July 25,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Riga 0-1 Celtic: Elyounoussi digs Bhoys out of a hole with later winner in Europa League

 Mohamed Elyounoussi scored a 90th-minute winner to dig Celtic out of a hole and clinch an underwhelming 1-0 Europa League qualifying victory at Riga, securing a...
SoccerNews.com

Celtic's potential Europa League play off opponents profiled

Celtic's potential Europa League play off opponents profiled The Premiership champions have discovered who they'll face if they beat Riga in round three.
Daily Record


Tweets about this