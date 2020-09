You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bayern Munich arrive in Budapest for Super Cup



Bayern Munich touchdown in Budapest as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 32 matches and add another trophy to their collection by beating Sevilla in the Super Cup. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:29 Published 1 day ago Hungary, UEFA taking big risk having fans at Super Cup final says health expert



A leading Hungarian epidemiologist believes allowing 20,000 fans to watch the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest is a huge risk. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:14 Published 2 days ago Bayern Munich fans celebrate CL win



Bayern Munich fans have celebrated winning the Champions League, with supporters in Lisbon and Bavaria jubilant at the club's sixth European Cup. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:19 Published on August 24, 2020

Tweets about this