Rugby: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson puts All Blacks 'snub' behind him to team up with Sir Graham Henry in Black Clash Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has put his All Blacks snub behind him, teaming up with Sir Graham Henry to lead Team Rugby in next year's Black Clash. Robertson, who was part of Team Cricket's set up in the most recent edition... Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has put his All Blacks snub behind him, teaming up with Sir Graham Henry to lead Team Rugby in next year's Black Clash. Robertson, who was part of Team Cricket's set up in the most recent edition... 👓 View full article