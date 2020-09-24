|
Muller congratulates ´Mr Super Cup´ Martinez on Bayern winner
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Thomas Muller paid tribute to Bayern Munich’s “Mr Super Cup” after Javi Martinez netted the winner against Sevilla. Martinez headed the decisive goal in Thursday’s Super Cup final, securing a 2-1 victory after extra time following first-half goals from Leon Goretzka and Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos. It was the second time the midfielder has come up with a […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this