Muller congratulates ´Mr Super Cup´ Martinez on Bayern winner

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Thomas Muller paid tribute to Bayern Munich’s “Mr Super Cup” after Javi Martinez netted the winner against Sevilla. Martinez headed the decisive goal in Thursday’s Super Cup final, securing a 2-1 victory after extra time following first-half goals from Leon Goretzka and Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos. It was the second time the midfielder has come up with a […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: Bayern Munich arrive in Budapest for Super Cup

Bayern Munich arrive in Budapest for Super Cup 02:29

 Bayern Munich touchdown in Budapest as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 32 matches and add another trophy to their collection by beating Sevilla in the Super Cup.

