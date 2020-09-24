Global  
 

Liverpool are going to have fun with Curtis Jones, says Klopp

Thursday, 24 September 2020
Liverpool fans can look forward to having fun watching the “exceptional” Curtis Jones, according to Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.  The 19-year-old was superb in Liverpool’s 7-2 EFL Cup third-round win over Lincoln City on Thursday, scoring twice as the Premier League champions set up a fourth-round clash with Arsenal next week.  It was only Jones’ 16th appearance for Liverpool’s first team […]
