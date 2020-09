Fitzpatrick sets mark in taking down Jags again Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 1 minute ago )

Ryan Fitzpatrick, in leading the Dolphins over the Jaguars on Thursday night, became the first NFL player since at least 1950 to record at least one victory for six different teams against a single opponent. 👓 View full article

