Cricket: Sir Richard Hadlee details strong bond he shared with late Australian cricketer Dean Jones Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sir Richard Hadlee has expressed his shock at the sudden passing of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who he described as a good friend.Jones died suddenly at the age of 59 in Mumbai last night of a suspected heart attack.... Sir Richard Hadlee has expressed his shock at the sudden passing of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who he described as a good friend.Jones died suddenly at the age of 59 in Mumbai last night of a suspected heart attack.... 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 16 hours ago Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai 02:22 Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones died of astroke on Thursday in Mumbai. He was 59. Dean Jones was in India to fulfil his commitments for the host broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. He suffered a massive heart attack at a hotel in Mumbai after 12 PM on Thursday. Dean Jones played 52 Tests...

