Boris Becker pleads not guilty to criminal charges Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

German tennis great Boris Becker pleaded not guilty at a British court on Thursday to a series of criminal charges relating to his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail. The six-time Grand Slam winner, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose... 👓 View full article

