Boris Becker pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Friday, 25 September 2020 () German tennis great Boris Becker pleaded not guilty at a British court on Thursday to a series of criminal charges relating to his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail. The six-time Grand Slam winner, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose...
Tennis champion Boris Becker has denied a string of criminal charges over his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail. The 52-year-old German, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information.