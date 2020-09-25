Global  
 

Boris Becker pleads not guilty to criminal charges

Mid-Day Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
German tennis great Boris Becker pleaded not guilty at a British court on Thursday to a series of criminal charges relating to his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail. The six-time Grand Slam winner, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Boris Becker arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Boris Becker arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court 01:00

 Tennis champion Boris Becker has denied a string of criminal charges over his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail. The 52-year-old German, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information. Report by Blairm. Like us on...

