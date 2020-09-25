Israel Adesanya is the UFC champion inspired by anime, who rivals Conor McGregor for superstardom and believes it’s his destiny to fight Jon Jones – but first it’s Paulo Costa
Friday, 25 September 2020 () It doesn’t take long to figure out Israel Adesanya is a unique character. His is a perfect mix of personality, showmanship, look and skill to underpin all of it is seldom seen in one person with such abundance. Conor McGregor spoke with such entertaining intent, but then secured a host of first round finishes and […]