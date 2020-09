Sokkaa_RSS Road World Championships: Chloe Dygert has leg surgery after crash https://t.co/BavT6rY9TO https://t.co/3OpCO8zFJt 4 minutes ago SportsAlert New post: Road World Championships: Chloe Dygert has leg surgery after crash https://t.co/IYw08Mqxfp 15 minutes ago ISSS Snow Sport Safety RT @velonews: UPDATED: Chloé Dygert is expected to make a full recovery from her crash at ITT worlds. Dygert suffered a laceration and unde… 1 hour ago SportsReno.Com Olympic cyclist Chloe Dygert involved in scary crash during road UCI World Championships… https://t.co/mOnft6iXdV 1 hour ago おさむさん Chloe Dygert suffers laceration in crash at world championships; officials expect a full recovery… https://t.co/fpQAdwnfei 1 hour ago Bollox Energy Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen won the women's TT after American favourite Chloe Dygert crashed out at the Road Wo… https://t.co/6ap6Q3vvLB 3 hours ago CyclingLove RT @SoCalCycling: Video: UCI Road World Championships Women Elite Individual Time Trial , Dygert-Owens Suffers Crash SoCal's Amber Neben 9… 5 hours ago SoCalCycling.com - Your Cycling Source Video: UCI Road World Championships Women Elite Individual Time Trial , Dygert-Owens Suffers Crash SoCal's Amber N… https://t.co/shtxG2KWyU 5 hours ago